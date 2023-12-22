Nana Ama McBrown spotted at Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco concert

Nana Ama McBrown at Black Sherif's concert

Media personality cum brand influencer, Nana Ama McBrown, was spotted at Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco concert.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, held his second edition of the Zaama Disco’s concert on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



Fans of the artiste flooded the event to see the rapper deliver an electrifying performance as he is known for.



Other artistes such as Kwami Eugene, Kofi Kinata, and Fameye. There was also a surprise performance from Ghana’s veteran Highlife artiste, Adane Best.



Nana Ama Mcbrown was seen at the event to support the artiste. She was spotted in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on Gh Kwaku’s Instagram page.

The maiden edition of the Zaama Disco Concert was launched in 2022. Ghanaians who witnessed the first edition lauded the artiste and for it to be organized again in 2023, one can conclude that Zaama Disco has come to stay.



Watch the video below:





ED/NOQ