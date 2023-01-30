Nana Ama Mcbrown marks 10 years of surviving horrific motor accident

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress cum media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has marked ten years of surviving a tragic motor accident that nearly claimed her life and that of her husband.

One can recall that on January 30, 2013, she was reportedly involved in a car accident on the George Walker Bush Highway, just around Lapaz, at about 2am dawn.



Maxwell Mensah, who was then her boyfriend, was said to have also been badly affected as the two were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.



Maxwell, who narrated the incident after recovering from unconsciousness at that time, said a vehicle crossed their path as they were returning from a movie shoot.



Ten years on, Nana Ama Mcbrown is still thanking God for sparing her life.



The actress, who was spotted on a vacation with her husband at an undisclosed location, shared a video of themselves on social media with the caption;

"Today is exactly 10years we had our Accident on the N1. We will always Bless God for the Gift of Life. #Mr&Mrs Mensah @maxmmens



Thank you, God, #Amen."



Aftermath battles of the accident



Although Nana Ama Mcbrown is still alive and kicking, it appears she is still battling some health crises resulting from the accident.



She has opened up on the stress of dealing with severe complications from the dislocation of her left arm, which has landed her in hospitals on several occasions.

In recent times, Mcbrown had resorted to flying abroad for surgery several times.



Watch the video below:





EB/AE