0
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown marks 10 years of surviving horrific motor accident

Mcbrown Curls.png Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown, has marked ten years of surviving a tragic motor accident that nearly claimed her life and that of her husband.

One can recall that on January 30, 2013, she was reportedly involved in a car accident on the George Walker Bush Highway, just around Lapaz, at about 2am dawn.

Maxwell Mensah, who was then her boyfriend, was said to have also been badly affected as the two were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Maxwell, who narrated the incident after recovering from unconsciousness at that time, said a vehicle crossed their path as they were returning from a movie shoot.

Ten years on, Nana Ama Mcbrown is still thanking God for sparing her life.

The actress, who was spotted on a vacation with her husband at an undisclosed location, shared a video of themselves on social media with the caption;

"Today is exactly 10years we had our Accident on the N1. We will always Bless God for the Gift of Life. #Mr&Mrs Mensah @maxmmens

Thank you, God, #Amen."

Aftermath battles of the accident

Although Nana Ama Mcbrown is still alive and kicking, it appears she is still battling some health crises resulting from the accident.

She has opened up on the stress of dealing with severe complications from the dislocation of her left arm, which has landed her in hospitals on several occasions.

In recent times, Mcbrown had resorted to flying abroad for surgery several times.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)





EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Related Articles: