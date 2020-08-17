Nana Ama Mcbrown's mother blesses her on her birthday

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian actress and broadcaster, Nana Ama McBrown has turned 43 years old and the love for her from the entire nation and all over the world is deep as birthday wishes pour in leaps and bounds.
Nana Ama McBrown, on her birthday, surprised three veteran movie players, Grace Nortey, Grace Omaboe and Emmanuel Armah with lots of items and 5,000 dollars.
But the biggest birthday surprise happened while she was hosting her award-winning entertainment programme ''United Showbiz'' on UTV.
Nana Ama McBrown's mother called into the programme from Germany without her knowledge and released a prayer of blessings upon her daughter.
Watch video below:
