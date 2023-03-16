2
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown's next calling is to be Member of Parliament - 'Prophetess' Adu Safowaah

Mcbrown Adusafowaah Ghanaian actresses, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Adu Safowaah

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: attractivemustapha.com

Audacious Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur and now a prophetess, Adu Safowaah, has revealed that actress Nana Ama Mcbrown is destined to be a member of Parliament in future.

The actress in a social media post, stated that she saw the revelation vividly -leading her constituency.

In a separate chat with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha for clarifications on her post, Adu Safowaah said she has the gift of prophesying and seeing things that come to pass.

Adu Safowaah explained that she heard the voice two times and the voice told her to tell Nana Ama Mcbrown to prepare herself for a member of parliament position in her constituency, Kwadaso.

She added that Nana Ama Mcbrown has people at heart, and because people love her, she will need to be at the center where people will have confidence to bring their problems to her to solve.

According to the controversial actress, this public service (MP) is a divine assignment which must be fulfilled.

Below is Adu safowaah's post

Source: attractivemustapha.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media