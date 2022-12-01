14
Nana Ama Mcbrown sparks fears with latest post

Mcbrown Wine.png Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

Thu, 1 Dec 2022

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared a post on Instagram with a caption that has instilled worry among her followers.

The said post has triggered a lot of concerns and questions from fans including celebrities who are interested in finding out the reason for such statements.

Nana Ama Mcbrown took to social media to plead with fans to intercede and remember her in their prayers.

Unclear what exactly she might be experiencing at the moment, the actress quoted a popular Bible chapter, (Psalm 91) which is often used as a prayer of protection by most believers.

“Please Remember Me in Your Prayer Tonight. #Psalms91,” Nana Ama Mcbrown’s post read.

Celebrities including Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Ayisha Modi, Gloria Sarfo, Victoria Michaels, Claudia Lumor and many others have sent out their love whiles assuring the actress that they will say a prayer for her.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown is believed to be in Qatar for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup as she has been spotted in a number of viral videos, supporting the Ghana Black Stars at the stadium during their previous game with South Korea.

She was seen in the company of her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, Mrs. Stacey Amoateng and her husband Okyeame Quophi.

Read the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
