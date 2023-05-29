Nana Ampa releases video for Amina track

Nana Ampa

Ghanaian artiste Nana Ampa has released visuals for his melodious tune, Amina.

The video which was released on Sunday, May 28 2023 on various digital platforms is a high-quality video that perfectly captures the import of the song.



In the video directed by himself, Nana Ampa professes his deep love for the beautiful Amina through creative and alluring words.



Nana Ampa in the song, draws correlation between his love for Amina and the high standard set by the likes of Michael Essien, Adebayor, and Asamoah Gyan in their football careers.

He vows to be a kind-hearted lover who will shower Amina with gifts and loads of cash to ensure that she doesn’t lack in life.



The slow-tempo song is already enjoying massive airplay on mainstream and social media platforms and you can check it out below.



