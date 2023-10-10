Nana B, Samira Bawumia, UTV owners were partying when thugs invaded the station - A Plus

Osei Kwame Despite, Nana B and Samira Bawumia

Controversial Ghanaian musician Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as A Plus has disclosed that some bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were having a party with the owners of United Television (UTV) when the thugs invaded the station.

He noted that the second lady, Samira Bawumia, and National Organizer of the NPP, Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, were having a party with Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite, the same night some members of the party invaded UTV.



The controversial musician bemoaned why the invaders would embark on an attack because pundits on the UnitedShowbiz program tend to lambast the government while the same politicians they are fighting for are having a merry moment together.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV, which GhanaWeb monitored, Kwame A Plus slammed the invaders of UTV who identified themselves as NPP members for jeopardizing their lives for politicians who are friends with the same people they are fighting.



“Let me tell you one thing, on the night when they [thugs said to be affiliated to NPP] came to attack UTV, the National Organizer of NPP Nana B, and the second lady Samira Bwaumia were having a party with the owners of UTV.



"They were together having a party. And you left your house to attack, went to attack because you think that the station is against the same people who are partying together. We have to pump some sense into their heads,” said Kwame A Plus.

Background



Thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.

Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Watch the interview below





They claim I consistently insult the President, His Vice and the General Secretary of the NPP but Hon. Kennedy Agyapong does same and they haven’t attacked him yet.



It took them 2-3weeks for them to organize those boys they came with but it took me only 30mins to organize 3… pic.twitter.com/gSLv4OmJr0 — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) October 9, 2023

SB/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



