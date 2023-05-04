Nana Frema shares how Zionfelix's girlfriend blacklisted her over dating rumour

Singer Nana Frema and blogger Zionfelix

When blogger Zionfelix spoke about what he described as his past relationship with singer and actress, Nana Frema, his girlfriend at the time, did not take it as a joke following the buzz it generated.

On the account of Nana Frema, her beautiful friendship with Zionfelix's girlfriend hit the rocks when the blogger's partner strangely withdrew from her although it was a false dating narrative she (Frema) and Zionfelix planned.



The signs were clear that Zionfelix's girlfriend did not find the joke funny especially when some blogs claimed Frema was expecting the blogger's child. All attempts to clear the air at the time proved futile, according to the singer.



Recalling the turn of events, Frema in a 2023 interview with Zionfelix, admitted that her relationship with her boyfriend was equally affected by the 'expensive joke'.



"A lot happened, people had speculations when you tagged me as your ex-girlfriend. Whenever I stepped out, people referred to me as your ex, same as you and it was getting to whomever we were with.



"Let's be real, it was getting to her. I found out because I am a woman. It broke the relationship I had with her because you tagged me as your ex-girlfriend...I am quick to take notice when a woman gives me a side-eye. Remember I told you that Nana, your partner doesn't like this. I didn't attend your birthday party because I was afraid. I felt like she didn't like it, all of a sudden I wasn't seeing her status among other things," Frema expressed her disappointment.

Although there was no iota of truth in Zion's claim of dating Frema, the actress expected him to tell the truth when matters got out of hand.



"It hurts when people say you are going to have a baby for someone you've haven't had anything to do with before...if you hold me dear, you could have come out to debunk the rumours. I had to take everything in...you didn't do what a good friend should have done for me because the thing was breaking me," she said to Zionfelix who admitted to having wronged her.



These were the words of Zion: "Why should I come and address something which is not true...I am sorry for everything, knowing and unknowingly hurting you, we are humans."







Watch the video below:













OPD/BB