Nana Kottens features Adikora on 'Mama We Miss You' remix

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

Nana Kottens, a Ghanaian-born singer, songwriter and record producer collaborates with dancehall artist Adikora to create a root reggae version of 'Mama We Miss You'.

As the world gets ready to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 09, 2021, we are reminded of the many sacrifices our mother’s and mother figures have played in our lives.



The song 'Mama We Miss You' is a tribute song for all mothers, with a special dedication to all mothers in Heaven.



The song was written and produced by Nana Kottens.



The project offers two different versions - rap and dancehall. The rap version features Lowekey, a talented American rapper who provided emotional lyrics and rap, fusing it with Nana Kottens soothing reggae rhythm and melodies.



The root reggae version features Adikora, a talented Ghanaian dancehall musician, who provided a defined dancehall tone, creating a chilling blend with the voice of melodic Nana Kottens.

Daniel Darko (Odikro) played the acoustic guitar, with Nana Yaw Nkrumah (DRRay Beat) and Carey Goodspeed (Azmyth Recording Studio) serving as the sound engineers on the project.



The animation video was produced by Kwasi VIVID Animation.



In addition to 'Mama We Miss You' Nana Kottens is credited with the following songs: 'Odo' and 'Mama Don’t Give Up'. He is also scheduled to release another single titled 'Call Girl' on June 04, 2021.



Below is the animation video for 'Mama We Miss You'.



