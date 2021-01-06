Nana Kottens releases ‘Odo’, an apologetic song for lovers

Ever wronged your partner and felt remorseful? That’s the situation Nana Kottens puts himself in to perform ‘Odo’, an emotional song punctuated with penitent expressions.

Released under Sound Lion Records, the song projects the gaffes of a lover and a subsequent call on the partner to rather forgive and stay instead of resolving to not pardon him.



“I erred, I’m wholeheartedly sorry. Do not hold grudges against me. Please forgive me,” Nana Kottens sings passionately in Twi.



Aside from the touchy lyrics, the exhibition of dexterity on the guitar and the melodies complement the piece.



Nana Kottens, known in private life as Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi is a Ghanaian born singer, songwriter, record producer, and Chief Executive Officer of Sound Lion Records & Nana Kottens Tunes Publishing.

He founded the label with his friend John Ocran to help promote talented African artists around the globe. In addition to his talented music and business acumen, Nana Kottens is a commissioned officer in the United States Uniformed Services and a respected public health professional.



He started his undergraduate education at Regional Maritime Academy studying Marine Engineering. He obtained his first degree in Business Management & Master of Arts Executive Leadership from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA.



He obtained a Master of Public Health Environmental Health Science & Graduate Certificate in Industrial Hygiene from New York Medical College.



