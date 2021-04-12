Nana Kottens releases animation video for rap version of 'Mama We Miss You'

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

After releasing 'Mama We Miss You' rap version on April 02, 2021, Nana Kottens & Sound Lion Records have followed up with a thrilling animation video.

The song 'Mama We Miss You' is a tribute for all mothers, with a special dedication to all mothers in heaven.



The song was written and produced by Nana Kottens. The project is set to offer two different versions - rap and dancehall.



The rap version features Lowekey, a talented American rapper, who provided emotional lyrics and rap, fusing it with Nana Kottens soothing reggae rhythm and melodies.



The dancehall version features Adikora, a talented Ghanaian dancehall musician, who provided a defined dancehall tone, creating a chilling blend with the voice of melodic Nana Kottens.

The song was produced by DR Ray Beat (Ghana) and Carey Goodspeed (USA), with Odikro providing a great acoustic guitar play.



The animation video was produced by Kwasi VIVID Animation.



