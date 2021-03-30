Nana Kottens to release Mothers' Day tribute song for all mothers

Official artwork of the song

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

As the world gets ready to celebrate Mothers' Day on Sunday, May 09, 2021, Nana Kottens and Sound Lion Records are set to release Mothers' Day tribute songs for the 2021 celebration.

The song was written and produced by Nana Kottens. The project is set to offer two different versions - rap and dancehall.



The rap version features Lowekey, a talented American rapper who delivered emotional lyrics fusing it with Nana Kottens soothing reggae rhythm and melodies.



The dancehall version features Adikora, a talented Ghanaian dancehall musician, who provided a defined dancehall tone, creating a chilling blend with the voice of melodic Nana Kottens.



The song was engineered by DR Ray Beat (Ghana) and Carey Goodspeed (USA), with Odikro providing a great acoustic guitar play.



The song will be released alongside an animation video produced by Kwasi VIVID Animation. According to the management of Sound Lion Record, “Mama We Miss You” rap version featuring Lowekey will officially be released on April 02, 2021, and the dancehall version featuring Adikora will officially be released on April 30, 2021.

Nana Kottens has to his credit dope songs like 'Odo' and 'Mama Don’t Give Up' which are currently available on all streaming sites.



He is also set to release another banger this summer titled 'Call Girl'.



In the meantime, enjoy Nana Kottens 'Odo'.



