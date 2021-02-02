Nana Mensah to star in Netflix drama comedy ‘The Chair’

Nana Mensah is a Ghanaian-American actress

Ghanaian-American actress, Nana Mensah has joined the cast of Netflix comedy-drama ‘The Chair.’

The six-episode series tells the story of the Chair of an English department at a small university.



Mensah will play a series regular role of Yasmin “Yaz” McKay, a popular, progressive English professor and close colleague of the chair referenced above.



Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, David Morse and Holland Taylor are also part of the main cast of the series.



Mensah is a 2015 Golden Movie Awards winner and a 2016 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards nominee.



She is known for her role as ‘Sade’ in the critically acclaimed television and web series ‘An African City.’

Mensah can be seen in productions including ‘Orange is the New Black,’ ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘The Good Fight,’ ‘Love Or Something Like That,’ ‘Madam Secretary’, ‘The King of Staten Island,’ ‘Little America,’ and ’13 Reasons Why.’



Mensah is also a writer and director.



She played the role of Tamyra in the New York premiere of Tracy Letts’ Man from Nebraska earning 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards and 2017 Outer Critics’ Circle Nominations.



Mensah wrote, directed and stars in Queen of Glory.



She also starred as ‘Clare’ in the hit 2016 OBIE Award-winning play, I’ll Never Love Again (a chamber piece) by Clare Barron.

As a writer, Mensah sold Imperium, an hour-long drama series to AMC Studios.



Her short film script, Step Nine– a finalist for Tribeca Institute’s Through Her Lens award– is currently being developed into a short-form series with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Pretty Matches Productions and Refinery29.



Mensah is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania and The Loomis Chaffee School. She is repped by Independent Talent Group, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.