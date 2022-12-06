0
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Tonardo goes after A Plus

Aplus And Tonardo9.png Nana Tonado and Kwame A Plus

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tonardo, has slammed Kwame A Plus for criticizing the court’s judgement in which some UTV panelists including himself were fined GHC65,000 each.

On December 1, 2022, the court slapped UTV’s United Showbiz host, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and some panelists including Kwame A Plus and Mr. Logic an amount of GHC65,000 each in a defamation suit filed by NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who allegedly championed and stirred the insults against Chairman Wontumi has also been ordered to serve a 10-day jail term.

But sharing his thoughts on the issue, Kwame A Plus thinks the court did not give them a fair hearing.

In a discussion on the United Showbiz following the judgement, a displeased Kwame A Plus described as exorbitant the amount they were instructed to pay among other concerns.

However, Nana Tonardo has taken to social media to slam A Plus for criticizing the court’s judgement.

Describing A Plus as a disrespectful young lad, Nana Tonardo issued a stern warning to the former concerning what he described as the incessant habit of disrespecting elders in the country.

“Kwame A Plus. I used to respect you a lot. I used to regard you a lot as a senior brother and colleague in the industry. But I can see that you don’t respect yourself. I have realized that you don’t respect anyone either. You are fond of disrespecting elders including the president. You disrespected Chairman Wontumi and when the court issued their judgement you had the nerve to criticize it. You had the effrontery to compare how much you would have been fined if it were to be Mahama’s government. You have been stupid for long for saying this government is useless. Did this government ask you to go and insult Chairman Wontumi on live TV? You parade yourself as though you are untouchable. You talk and insult anyhow but I can assure you that your time will come,” he stated in a video shared on Instagram

Checkout the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tonardo (@kingnanatonardo1)



EB/FNOQ
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: