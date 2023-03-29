Nana Tonardo still remains my friend, ignore the rumours - Mzbel

Mzbel and friend, Nana Tonardo

There have been attempts to create enmity in the camp of singer Mzbel and actor Nana Tonardo with an aim of collapsing their beautiful friendship which has witnessed both parties standing up for each other, the musician has observed.

Months after speculation of bad blood in the camp of Mzbel and Nana Tonardo, the former has come out to debunk news of their breakup.



Mzbel in a Facebook session on March 28, showed appreciation to her confidant for ignoring attempts by some blogs and individuals who pitched her against him.



On the account of Mzbel, she was taken out of context in an interview where she confessed to not having genuine friends.



“Every love I have ever experienced in my life with people, I have paid for it. Physical cash. No one has become friends, taken me as a mother or sister with me and hasn’t taken money from me for being my friend," these were Mzbels in a viral interview back in January 2023.



The '16 Years' singer has once again clarified that she was not referring to Tonardo, the man who has stood beside her through thick and thin.



Her words have been used against her by those who wish to break her bond with the outspoken actor who has defended her on various platforms.

"The interview I granted and stated that I pay for friends to be part of my life was never about Tonardo. I beg you, it has nothing to do with Tonardo. To all those who picked my statement and specified Tonardo as my target, it was never true. Do not take me out of context and treat it as facts.



"I am so proud of Nana Tonardo for not reacting or coming out to attack me...when two people come together as friends, enemies sit to plan their breakup. They pray for your downfall...I will urge friends not to flaunt their beautiful relationship on social media because of negative eyes...these people are quick to create confusion among friends...Tonardo remains my friend," she disclosed on Tuesday.











