Nana Tornado claims he is on the hunt for Afia Schwarzenegger in Kumasi

Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has journeyed to Kumasi in search of Afia Schwarzenegger after Chairman Wontumi placed a bounty on her.

In a video that captured Tornado eating fufu at a local eatery on his Instagram handle, he disclosed that he was in the Ashanti Region to look for the controversial mother of three.



“I’M IN KUMASI. LOOKING FOR ASIBOLANGA,” Tornado captioned on December 4, 2022.



Meanwhile, Nana Tornado has been in a joyous mood since it was announced that the Tema High Court had sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger to ten days in jail for contempt.



The High Court in its ruling on Thursday, December 1, 2022, convicted and fined Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic and UTV, asking them to pay GH¢65,000 each; in default, they are to spend two months in jail.



After this notice was made public, Afia Schwarzenegger went silent on social media with her whereabouts still unknown.



This was followed by a report from wontumionoline.com, announcing that Chairman Wontumi had placed a ¢5,000 bounty on her head.

Tornado reacting to the news, took to social media to ask netizens, “WHERE IS ASIBOLANGA?”





