Nana Tornado flaunts his daughter online

Nana Tornado 6.png Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has shared a snapshot of his daughter on social media to mark her birthday.

Tornado has been constantly seen online, boasting about her 15-year-old daughter whom he had kept away from the public all this while.

Recently, in a quest to re-affirm that he isn’t gay, as many people perceive, Nana Tornado in an interview with Original TV said:

“I went to the National Theatre with my 15-year-old daughter, the videos are there. Do gays have babies? Gays don’t have babies, gays don’t marry their own genders. I am not gay. Men have proposed to me, a lot of them. Let me tell you, I have a lot of gay friends out in America. it is only in Ghana that presenters ask about someone’s sexuality…I owe no one an explanation."

But in a recent post, Nana Tornado has showcased his teenage daughter for the first time on social media.

“BE YOURSELF, BUT ALWAYS BETTER YOURSELF. MY Investment,” he wrote as caption to the photo shared on his Instagram feed.

Tornado's daughter was spotted wearing a sleeveless marine blue coloured outfit while holding a wrapped package.

Following his post, the socialite's comment section went berserk as many internet users commented on the striking resemblance between him and his daughter.

Unclear what the occasion was, some celebrities including MzBel and Aisha Modi, wished the young woman a happy birthday.

