Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Angel FM?

Nana Yaa Brefo is a popular Ghanaian journalist

Source: Mynewsgh

Reports state that popular broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo, has resigned from Angel FM, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network(ABN).

Her resignation is said to have taken effect from December 1, 2023.



Nana Yaa Brefo is confirmed to have tendered her resignation to the management on Thursday, November 30, 2023, and subsequently, exited all social media platforms of the station including WhatsApp.



It is unclear what may have triggered her resignation weeks after her return from the United Kingdom where she spent some holidays.



However, in what appears to be a threat of subtle jabs, the broadcaster on her Facebook page in a thread of posts wrote, “End of the road (Boyz 11 men). U flourish when u are loved in any environment u find yourself.”

Nana Yaa Brefo joined the Angel Broadcasting Network after working with the Multimedia Group where she was a newscaster and a co-host on Adom FM and TV.



Meanwhile, the management of ABN has declined to comment on the development.







