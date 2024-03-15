Nana Yaa Brefo slams Okatakyie Afrifa, echoes her ‘peace of mind’ at Media General

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has thrown indirect jabs at her former Angel FM colleague, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah.

The two have been engaged in a series of back-and-forth following Nana Yaa Brefo’s official welcome ceremony at Media General (Onua FM) earlier in February 2024.



Okatakyie Afrifa publicly lambasted Nana Yaa Brefo, especially, for ‘extolling ’ her new station over her former employee, Angel FM.



In one of Okatakyie’s rants, he tagged Yaa Brefo as ungrateful, for what he described as downplaying the efforts of the company that made her.



However, in a bid to reiterate the ‘princess treatment’ she has received since she joined Onua FM/TV, Nana Yaa Brefo seized the opportunity to also take a swipe at her former colleague.



“Over here, the love is realistic. You’re been allowed to explore and you are yourself. You are able to do you. It helps for everything to fall in place. I am so overwhelmed with the love. Even what we wear, we have someone who is taking care of it. I didn’t get that chance at my former workplace.

“The other time I saw my story on the frontpage of the newspapers. Someone talking trash about me. He has worked for a long period but hasn’t ever trended, he hasn’t done any proper interview; all he knows is to engage in unnecessary feuds.



"You trend only on feuds. Look for something else to do because clearly this is not your field. You suck at it. Those who can do the job, let them do it,” she emphasized.







I wanted to be myself – Nana Yaa’s reason for Angel FM exit



Earlier in an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Nana Yaa Brefo said she wasn’t allowed to freely operate at her former workplace.

According to her, although she wasn’t gagged, she simply did not feel the satisfaction that comes with her job.



“It’s about the urge to do who you are, in a particular space and that wasn’t coming. It's like no matter what, you don’t get the satisfaction. You want to relate with the people, you want to speak about the happenings in Ghana freely and at a particular point in time but no.



"You are a morning person; you want to do morning and so on. If these things are not coming, you want to move on. Not gag, per se, I just want me. It’s not even about the money," she expressed.



Background and new journey



Nana Yaa Brefo officially resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network on December 1, 2023, but publicly disclosed her departure on December 24, 2023.

She joined ABN in 2020 after working with the Multimedia Group where she was a newscaster and a presenter on Adom FM and TV.



The broadcaster, on February 1, 2024, officially joined Onua FM, a subsidiary of Media General, where she was treated to a rousing welcome during the opening ceremony.



EB/SARA