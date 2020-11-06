Nana's endorsement: Samini was not paid a dime by NPP - Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo, Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture

Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture in Ghana, Socrate Safo, has debunked claims that Samini was paid to produce music and endorse the candidature of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Amid reports that the dancehall musician was paid for the record, Member of Parliament for Prampram, Sam Nartey George in a Facebook post implied Samini was given GH¢500,000 to produce the song 'Kpoyaka'.



But speaking on a yet-to-be-released interview on Accra-based GhOne TV, Socrate Safo said the NPP does not pay celebrities for endorsement.



According to him, contrary to reports, Samini was not paid a dime to endorse the President for his second bid.

“NPP doesn’t pay artists to do things for them. For the records, Samini has not been paid any dime to do whatever," he said.



