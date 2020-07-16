Music

NanaBa SKB releases new banger titled ‘Tycoon’ featuring Strongman

Official artwork for the song

Dusige Music new signee, Nanaba SKB is out with a new single, a very heart touching vibe ‘Tycoon’ produced by Beatz Master.

From all indications, the singer over the previous years has studied some of the successful people in Ghana and across borders and has decided to work hard to become a Tycoon.



It's a song packed with emotions, encouragement and sweet melodies. Strongman was featured on “Tycoon” and has delivered as usual with unique punch lines and rap prowess.



Known for his incredible artistery behind the mic, Nanaba SKB is without doubt, one of the fastest rising and promising artist about to add his spice to Ghana music.

He deliberates lyrically about life experiences, inspiring all to live life to the fullest by putting their worries behind and working hard to achieve their goals.



Nanaba SKB is currently signed to Dusige Multimedia and has been working on numerous projects with different artistes and producers to come out with the best of projects to storm the industry.





Source: NanaBa SKB, Contributor

