Music

Nanaba SKB set to drop new song with Strongman dubbed 'Tycoon'

Dusige Music new signee, Nanaba SKB is out with a new single, a very heart touching vibe 'Tycoon' prod by Beatz Master.

From all indications, the singer over the previous years has studied some of the successful people in Ghana and across borders and have decided to work hard to become a Tycoon.



A song packed with emotions, encouragement, and sweet melodies. Strongman was featured on "Tycoon" and has delivered as usual with unique punch lines and rap prowess.



Known for his incredible artistry behind the mic, Nanaba SKB is, without doubt, one of the fastest rising and promising artist about to add his spice to Ghana Music.

He deliberates lyrically on point about life experiences, inspiring all to live life to the fullest by putting their worries behind, and working hard to achieve their goals.



The official Music video is currently in the pipeline



Nanaba SKB is currently signed to Dusige Multimedia and has been working on numerous projects with different artistes and producers to come out with the best of projects to storm the industry.

Source: Bygone Gh, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.