Nanky endorses polygamy

Ghanaian singer, Nanky

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, Haruna Mohammed Buhari better known as Nanky has said it is high time polygamy is accepted in society. According to the musician, polygamy is better than having side chicks which increases the risk of STDs and sometimes murder

“In order to avoid being negligent parents and creating unstable families, I advise men to marry multiple women depending on their tastes and financial situation” he stated.



Citing an example of the police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who killed his side chick in the Ashanti Region, Nanky said this would not have happened if the police inspector had about three or more wives.



“I don’t think the police Inspector would have killed his side chick if he had about three or more wives. As for me, I am encouraging Polygamy because it helps in so many ways” he said

Nanky, a Tema-based Ghanaian singer has won the heart of Ghanaians with his music and also at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards won Best Unsung Artist.



Nanky began his musical career as the lead singer of the music group UG360, best known for their song 'Denkin,' but later left to pursue a solo career. He began his solo career with Meld Entertainment, which was led by Louis Hammond, and released singles such as 'I Do Yawa' among others.



The talented musician rose to prominence in the Ghana music scene after releasing a song titled 'Favour', produced by Killbeatz, under his new label Sultan Incorporation, which won Video of the Year at the 2021 Global Music Awards Africa.