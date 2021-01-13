Nanky partners Sultan Incorporation to thrill patrons at 'Kids Day Out' in Tema

Nanky interacting with the children

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Under the auspices of his record label, Sultan Incorporation, fast-rising crooner Nanky has entertained and donated to children in Tema on New Year's Day.

He was flanked by the CEO of Sultan Incorporation, Alhaji Nero who also joined in the funfair dubbed, Kids Day Out.



It was held at the newly renovated community 1 site 7 park now the Titus Glover Mini Stadium on Friday, 1st January 2021, and was filled with lots of fun and entertainment.



Among a plethora of things to delight yourself with were bouncing castles, face painting, dancing competitions which came with handsome rewards and among other fun-packed activities.



The highlight of the day was when Nanky better known as Haruna Buhari mounted the stage to thrill the children with back-to-back hits off his latest EP, Remedy.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Nanky said he has a strong affection for children and it satisfies his heart to have seen the smile on their faces.



“I like children so much and to bring them together seeing their adorable happy faces makes me very happy.”



“All thanks and praise to Allah for giving me the opportunity to be able to do it," he said.

