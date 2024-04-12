Nanky shares sultry Afrobeats single with video ‘Duro’

Nanky

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

As the cool breezes of April announce fresh beginnings, Nanky presents "Duro" – an Afrobeats track filled with refreshing energy.

This sultry ode is packed with charisma and emotion that beckons you to listen. The song drops alongside a music video.



Produced by Qweccy Plus, "Duro" emerges from Nanky's vault of hits as the quintessential anthem to celebrate beauty in its many forms. Its opening – a captivating symphony of synths – whispers directly to the soul, seizing your senses and painting a magnificent portrait of the African woman.



Nanky's evocative lyrics and tone quickly capture the moment in its brilliance. His words delicately balance between feelings of allure and yearning, infusing the beat with sensual energy that weaves a tale of desire – a fitting homage to the grace women possess.

Nanky's vocals unfurl into a tapestry of beautiful scenes that effortlessly captivate. Director Yaw Skyface skillfully captures the passion between Nanky and his love interest in backdrops that range from artistic to intimate. These special moments are brought to life with vibrant colours, making this video a must-watch.



While "Duro" might translate to "wait" in Yoruba, it's a song that demands your attention. It's not merely a serenade but an invitation: a call to feel.



