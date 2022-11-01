17
Nanny, 8 others arrested in connection with Davido's son's alleged death

Davido 4dhws.png Nigerian musician, Davido

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Nigerian news outlet, Instablog9ja has announced the arrest of nine persons who were present at singer Davido's Banana Island when his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a swimming pool.

According to a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, November 1, David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr's nanny, cook, and other domestic workerswere picked up to assist with the police investigation into his alleged death widely published by local media.

Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland recently celebrated their son's third birthday on October 17 and followed it with a star-dubbed party on October 23.

The undisclosed source confirming the arrest stated that the workers were arrested for their negligence. His parents were away when the unfortunate incident occurred at their residence.

"About nine people have been arrested for negligence, including his nanny and their cook. Chioma is broken. David is in tears. They are both at his dad’s house in Lekki and nobody from 30BG is allowed there. His 30th birthday plans have been put on hold. The real story is crazy. How the kid opened a huge thick door and got outside, nobody knows. The arrested people are criminally negligent."

Friends, colleagues, and fans of Ifeanyi's parents, Davido and Chioma, have sent in their condolences via various social media pages.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased are yet to officially confirm their loss.

OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
