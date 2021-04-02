Naomi Gold Campbell gives details of what happened between her and Counsellor Lutterodt on TV

Source: Isaac Brown-Yawson, Contributor

Actress and singer Naomi Kabutey who is popularly known as Naomi Gold Campbell (Naomi Gold) has reiterated that Counsellor Lutterodt didn't finger her on UTV's 'Red Light' show as it was reported.

Naomi Gold Campbell made headlines after Counsellor Lutterodt on live TV played with her 'clit' which garnered mixed reactions on social media.



The controversial relationship and marriage counsellor during the late-night relationship show in the bid to educate viewers about lovemaking practically fondled Naomi Gold on the show.



Although Naomi Campbell over the week refuted claims that she was not fingered by Counsellor Lutterodt, she has once again rubbished such reports in a recent interview.



Speaking in an interview with Browngh, Naomi Gold reiterated that she was never fingered by Counsellor Lutterodt.



"I wasn't fingered. It was lies. I was wearing a pant and his hand was like this. He touched it, it's my job but his finger can't go and touch my private part. His hand did not touch my 'skin' but it touched my pant. If he touched my clit like extra money ooh." Naomi Gold told First Lady of browngh.

When asked by media personality First Lady if she enjoyed what Counsellor did to her, Naomi Gold said:



"I'm enjoying the show. I enjoyed the 'act' but not the one he was 'touching' my pant but I love it when he was caressing me. I didn't cum.I wasn't. I control myself when it comes to that. In this kind of industry, you can go and meet some people like say in a movie, I can do a 'romance' scene, I can kiss but it doesn't mean I will get wet.I can control myself because I'm a woman and I'm not that kind of sex type but if you touched me like that am okay but if I don't want it, I don't want it. It wasn't true that Counsellor Lutterodt fingered me and I didn't come."



Naomi Gold Campbell revealed that her ears and neck are the spots that turn her on.



"My ears and my neck, that is where my feelings are. I just like to be real I don't like to be fake. I prefer being honest. This is it. Accept me for who I am," she disclosed.



