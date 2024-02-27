Napo, Adwoa Safo and other high-profile personalities spotted at Poqua Poku’s funeral

Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Dome-Kwabenya constituency Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo were among the individuals who paid their final respects to the late Ghanaian fashion designer Pokua Poku Moutiseb on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Clad in the official colours for the funeral (black and white), Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh sat next to Adwoa Safo during the church service, which took place at the Lashibi Funeral Home in Accra.



Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Mr. Senyo Hosi, was also seen commiserating with the family.



Friends and associates from the creative arts industry also graced the funeral, as the likes of John Dumelo, Cookietie, Jay Foley, and Jasmine Baroundi, among others, were spotted.



Pokua's colleagues from the Achimota School, led by the NDC aspiring Member of Parliament for the Yilo Krobo constituency, Clarence Amoatey, were also present and even read a tribute.



Pokua Mouhtiseb, who flourished under the brand name 'Poqua Poku,' died on Wednesday, February 14, at the Lister Hospital shortly after giving birth.

The 42-year-old was laid to rest on Monday, February 26, 2024, at a private burial ceremony in Accra.



She is survived by a husband and three children.











EB/BB