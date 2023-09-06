Natalia takes over ‘The Zone’ on Starr FM

Natalie Andoh to host 'The Zone' on Starr FM

StarrFM’s mid-morning show ‘The Zone’ is set to roll out with an alluring new host, Natalia Andoh, a veteran broadcaster, certified counselor, and voiceover artist.

The show which was until now hosted by Maame Animaa will be revamped with an all-new listener experience with exciting new segments that will entertain, educate, and spice up listener’s lifestyles.



The Zone airs on Weekdays from 10 a.m. to midday with enthralling topics and views on social happenings.



Natalia is one of the popular voices on their radios, televisions, and on our voice alert messages on mobile phones.



She was recently the morning show host on ShoBiz TV. She had worked at Class FM 91.3fm as the mid-morning show host, at YFM as a presenter, and as a pioneer of the Takoradi branch of YFM. She was also with Live FM as the lead news anchor in 2013.



Natalia Andoh has one of the few very recognisable voices because of its appeal.

Over the years, Natalia has been the voice behind many commercials on television, radio, and social media.



She has worked with various corporate clients like Ecobank, Access Bank, Gino, Star Biscuits, Tomreik Hotel, Dano Milk, Ariel, Shell, Nokia, Yazz, Yumvita, WhiteWestinghouse, and many more.



Having recorded hundreds of radio and television ads, she’s currently the voice of Airtel and Tigo’s IVRs.



With over 12 years of voiceover experience, Natalia is excited to always go to the studio to lend her voice to help grow businesses. She has a lot of passion for studio work; she does screenwriting, PR/marketing, and social media marketing for a lot of brands.



Natalia is enthusiastic about the future of PR, marketing, and advertising in Ghana and looks forward to working with more brands, lending her voice to promote products and services.

Natalia begins her radio thrill on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



Management warmly welcomes Natalia to the Starr FM family.



