Natalie Fort joins GHONE TV

TV broadcaster, Natalie Fort

Popular female TV broadcaster, Natalie Fort has joined EIB’s GHONE TV after quitting Media General’s TV3.

The broadcast journalist who joined TV3 in October 2015, was the anchor for the network’s ‘News in Brief” and was also selected as the anchor for the 15-minute Business News segment on the station’s breakfast show.



Before Ms. Fort’s resignation from TV3, she was one of the faces for the station’s primetime daily news bulletin at 7 pm.



Ms. Fort joins a mix of budding and experienced journalists at GHONE TV led by Nana Aba Anamoah as the station’s General Manager.



About Natalie Fort



Natalie was born Natalie Ofosua Twum on the 24th of July, 1995. She grew up in Ghana and attended Ghana International School and Merton International School for her High School Education.

She also attended the Royal Academy of Music and Accra Film School. Natalie started her career as a fashion model and represented Ghana at the ‘Miss Princess World Competition’ in the Czech Republic in 2011.



She is the founder of Fort Model Management. The company comprises an art gallery, a fashion line, a modeling agency, and a jewelry retail shop.



In 2017, she was awarded the Excellent Personality Merit Award. Natalie is the visionary of The Fort Foundation, an organization that supports needy patients across selected hospitals in Accra, Ghana.



In addition to her career pursuit, Fort also works as a top advocate of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), otherwise called the UN Refugee Agency.