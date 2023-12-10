Nathaniel Bassey's statement makes business sense - MC Yaa Yeboah

Media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah

Media personality and entertainment critic, MC Yaa Yeboah has added her voice to the ongoing topic of involving the English language in songs by Ghanaian gospel artistes.

Expressing her views on the December 9 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV, Mc Yaa Yeboah supported the advice of Nigerian gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey urging gospel acts from Ghana to compose songs in English for international appeal.



According to her, it would be easier for many individuals to appreciate songs better if they were composed in a universal language like English.



“We know a lot of worldwide hits; we dance to these songs; we follow them; but we don’t know what it means. If you come to Ghana, we have songs by artistes like Wiyaala, Sherifa Gunu, etc. I don’t understand the lyrics to these songs, but I can vibe to them. If I get to understand the lyrics, I will be able to appreciate them more,” she said.



MC Yaa Yeboah further stated that Nathaniel Bassey’s advice made sense business-wise and that it would be beneficial for Ghanaian gospel artistes if they took it.



“So I don’t see anything wrong with what Nathaniel said; business-wise, it is good if you sing in a language that is widely accepted. I appreciate that advice; it doesn't mean he is saying something because he feels guilty,” he said.





Nathaniel Bassey's advice very good for business - Mc Yaa Yeboah #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/hL3YCXrNJt — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 10, 2023

ID/MA