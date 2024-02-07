National Cathedral is a shame – Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng is of the view that the National Cathedral is a shame.

The Gospel Musician in 2020 joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Campaign because of the Free SHS policy and the decision to build a national cathedral for the worship of God.



But in 2024, he intimates that the vision is currently a shame because all the government could do was dig an empty pit.

“The national cathedral is a shame. It is a beautiful pit. It’s a shame, and anyone who thinks that whole idea is a success is a fool. It’s a shame; it’s a big shame. Any sensible person knows that it’s a shame and that vision is almost perhaps going to be incomplete.



"If I put my thumb on, I put it for what the party is going to do. So as I sit here I don’t belong to any political party. I am not NPP; I’ve never been. Before God, if I have a card there, they should bring it,” he said in an interview with TV3.