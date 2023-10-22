National Cathedral is not a priority when things are falling apart - Whitney Boakye-Mensah

Whitney Boakye-Mensah

Entertainment critic, Whitney Boakye-Mensah has called out government’s decision to proceed with the construction of a National Cathedral in spite of the various scandals surrounding the project in the face of the current economic hardships.

According to Whitney, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has enjoyed the biggest goodwill from the Ghanaian people should relook at his prioritisation of the project.



“The same people you had that goodwill from are also saying that from the promises you made us, things have changed but not for the best.



"Unfortunately, your tenure has seen COVID outbreak which has taken people back. So after all these if we are struggling to find ourselves you want us to pay tax to fund such a project and the people are telling you that on our priority list cathedral is not a priority.



“When you have your economy falling, you have your health system falling, you have people crying that things are not going well, is it a tourist centre you are supposed to build?” she questioned on the Saturday, October 21, 2023, edition of United Showbiz on UTV.



The latest controversy to hit the National Cathedral project is the resignation of two prominent clergymen, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from the Board of Trustees, prompted by their earlier request for an audit of the project.



The men God their decision has been informed by the concerns of the lack accountability and transparency around the project and the failure by the government to heed to their earlier request.

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat in response to their resignation said an audit had already commenced into the project’s expenditure contrary to their assertions.





The National Cathedral is not a priority when the economy is falling - Whitney Boakye-Mensah#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/njlPiexqYz — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 22, 2023

