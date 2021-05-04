National Film Authority announces partnership with Indie Rights

The partnership is to help push Ghanaian film content to the rest of the world

The National Film Authority (NFA) has entered into a partnership with leading American distribution company, Indie Rights.

The partnership is to help push Ghanaian film content to the rest of the world after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched a USD$25 million Presidential film pitch series.



A statement by the NFA and copied to the GNA Entertainment said: "This important announcement is coming off the back of the launch of the Presidential film pitch series by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, where he reiterated the ultimate drive to position Ghana as a film hub in the region and to get Ghanaian content to the world.



"The Presidential Pitch Film Series is a pipeline facilitation program to help fuel the value chain of the film sector by providing a vibrant market place where great film projects within the Ghanaian film ecosystem can connect with investors, sponsors, agents, distributors, broadcasters, and platforms for business to happen.''

The statement added that the partnership makes it possible for IndieRights to offer the very best audience opportunities to the more than 800 filmmakers they work with especially during their yearly exhibits.



Indie Rights, one of the world's leading distribution companies have partnerships with Amazon, Google, AppleTV, TubiTV, among others.