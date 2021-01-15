National Folklore Board partners with Trigmatic for 'Night Of Folklore'

Musician Trigmatic

Last week, Ghanaian culture fused with nostalgia came alive at the Accra Mall on 2nd and 9th January for the “Night of Folklore.”

The event, powered by Bwired, was a wholesome end to the holiday celebrations and the organisers of the event, the National Folklore Board, and Trigmatic, who serves as the Ambassador for the National Folklore Board, made it a point to present to patrons of the event, a memorable experience deeply rooted in the Ghanaian culture.



On 2nd January, the event kicked off with a fun-filled family day with good food, good vibes and a colourful exhibition of things that represented Ghana and our vibrant culture.



Everyone had access to games like Oware, Ludo and there was a lot of drumming, cultural displays and dancing.

One of the main attractions of the day was a grand maze made entirely out of palm fronds in which the kids were allowed to run and play through while adults relived the nostalgia of making similar structures as kids during Christmas.



On 9th January, the event with dignitaries such as the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Claudia Turbay Quintero, climaxed with an entertaining evening of spoken word, proverbs and incredible performances from Trigmatic, Nana Asaase, Dela Botri, Aka Blay, Royal Priesthood choir and more.



Director of the National Folklore Board, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante together with the folklore Ambassador, Trigmatic, are clearly carrying out an amazing job at pushing the core values of the National Folklore Board through entertaining events and projects like this that are both fun and educative.