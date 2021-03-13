National Population Council and MoH to review YOLO season 6 – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, says the government is highly interested in the improvement of young people’s reproductive health.

In this regard, he disclosed that the National Population Council and the Ministry of Health are currently reviewing the sixth season for the popular youth TV series, You Only Live Once (YOLO).



Presenting the 2021 budget statement and economic policy on the floor of Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021, the MP for Suame said, “Mr. Speaker, in 2021, the National Population Council will continue to partner with Ministry of Health, and Farm House Productions to review the popular television series “You Only Live Once (YOLO)” Season six scripts”.

The YOLO TV series is to increase young people’s access to appropriate health information and services by enhancing the social, legal and cultural environment for the improvement of young people’s reproductive health.



On his accord, this season will focus on regions with high poverty and teenage pregnancy rates such as the Central, Western, Volta and Greater Accra.