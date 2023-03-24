National Theatre of Ghana in partnership with KGL Foundation to celebrate World Theatre Day 2023

The 2023 National Theatre Day Celebration

The National Theatre of Ghana in partnership with the KGL Foundation, will mark this year’s World Theatre Day with a staged performance of Ama Ata Aidoo’s the ‘Dilemma of a Ghost’ by the Resident Drama group of the National Theatre (Abibigromma).

The performance will be followed by a workshop in selected schools in the Eastern Region namely: Okuapeman SHS, Benkum SHS, Adonteng SHS, and Methodist Girls’ SHS, Mamfe on the 27th of March, 2023.



These activities are in line with the National Theatre of Ghana’s mission of promoting the performing Arts in Ghana. The Theatre normally marks the day with a Corporate social responsibility project. This year, we use the World Theatre Day to demonstrate to the targeted senior high school students in the selected schools, the role of Theatre in national development and its contribution to global peace.



World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute(ITI), a performing arts organization that was built with UNESCO’s goals on culture, education, and arts to focus on improving the status of all members of the performing arts profession.

It is celebrated annually on March 27 by ITI centers and the International theatre community. Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion. The purpose of allocating a day to the theatre is to highlight the significance of theatre as part of the culture and the role it plays in world affairs.



The theme for this year’s World Theatre Day is “THEATRE AND A CULTURE OF PEACE”.



The KGL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the KGL Group is the main sponsor of the initiative by the National Theatre of Ghana to mark this year’s activities in the selected schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana.