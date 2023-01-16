0
National costume of African contestants at the 2022 Miss Universe pageant

The grand finale of the 71st Miss Universe pageant came off in New Orleans, with host nation, the United States of America, emerging winners of the contest.

28-year-old R'Bonney Nola Gabriel has been crowned the new Miss Universe. She takes over from India's Harnaaz Sandhu.

The competition witnessed Africa's queens highlighting their rich culture on the big stage alongside other contestants from across the globe.

The 2022 Miss Universe witnessed nine African countries among the 84 contestants who competed for the prestigious title.

Miss Universe Ghana, Engracia Mofuman represented the country.

South Africa by Ndavi Nokeri, Seychelles was represented by Gabriella Gonthier, Nigeria by Hannah Iribhogbe, Namibia by Cassia Sharpley, Mauritius by Alexandrine Belle-Étoile, Equatorial Guinea by Alba Isabel Obama, Cameroon by Monalisa Mouketey, and Angola by Swelia António.

South Africa's Ndavi Nokeri was the only queen from the continent to have progressed to the Top 16. Her dreams were cut short as failed to make it to the Top 5.

Four African countries have won the title since the inception of the Miss Universe pageant in 1952.

South Africa in 1978, Namibia in 1992, Botswana in 1999, Angola in 2011, South Africa in 2017, and South Africa in 2019.

The 2022 Miss Universe was glitz and glamour from the queens who told the stories of their country at the National Costume competition.

Check out the national costume of all the African contestants:

Miss Universe Ghana - Engracia Mofuman

Miss South Africa - Ndavi Nokeri



Miss Universe Seychelles - Gabriella Gonthier



Miss Universe Nigeria - Hannah Iribhogbe

Miss Universe Namibia - Cassia Sharpley



Miss Universe Mauritius - Alexandrine Belle-Étoile



Miss Universe Equatorial Guinea - Alba Isabel Obama

Miss Universe Cameroon - Monalisa Mouketey



Miss Universe Angola - Swelia António



