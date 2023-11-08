National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement

The workers have accused the Executive Director of financial misappropriation

A staff group at the National Theatre is calling for the immediate removal of the Executive Director, Emmy Frimpong, citing allegations of mismanagement and a lack of worker promotions that have persisted for the past 12 years.

and a failure to adequately maintain the facility.



Concerns were raised after the observation that some of the theatre's seats had been replaced with mismatched "foreign" chairs, raising questions about financial oversight and spending.



Event organisers preparing for a programme at the facility voiced complaints about non-functioning air conditioners, further emphasising the deteriorating state of the National Theatre.

The facility, which has been an iconic cultural institution, has witnessed no substantial improvements or renovations in 30 years since its construction.



In protest and to express their discontent, the workers have taken to wearing red clothing and tying red cloth around the building.



They aim to present a petition to the management, demanding the removal of the Executive Director and seeking redress for the alleged mismanagement and lack of promotions that have plagued the institution for over a decade.