Entertainment

Natural girl, MzVee shows skin in stunning birthday photos

MzVee, Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian musician, MzVee is a year older today, June 23, 2020.

The Dancehall musician real name Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda is serving us the best look on her birthday.



Entertainment and fashion go hand in hand and the natural girl is among the stylish female celebrities making Ghana proud in the fashion world.



From her hair to her makeup; to her outfit and shoes, the songstress is inspiring our birthday looks.

MzVee rocked black off-shoulder top with a tattered jeans trouser and as usual, she gave us her natural braids with a detached afro ponty.



We can’t stop starring at her flawless makeup and her infectious smile as she poses for the camera.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.