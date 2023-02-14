Nautyca ‘Cough’ up new jam with Kelvyn Boy

Nautyca and Kelvyn Boy

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musicians Nautyca and Kelvyn Boy have collaborated on the latest Afro-Highlife jam dubbed Cough.

With production credits going to Cycox, Nautyca unleashed his first single for the year featuring the ‘Afrobeats Badman’, Kelvyn Boy.



Before the release, the Tema-based rapper shared the artwork keeping fans anticipating saying.



“Do you realize there is something great in you that needs to be acknowledged and worked towards? Never underestimate the power of what you can do. Keep pushing and soon you go tear free‼” He posted on Instagram.



It's apt the Cough single will top and travel on the various streaming numbers looking at the spike it garnered since it dropped.

Fans, meanwhile, can easily sing along to the Afro-Highlife jam composed to entice every music lover.



Check it out below:



