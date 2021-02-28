Nautyca shocks fans as he drops 'Apuutor' featuring Kofi Mole And Strongman

No one saw it coming as the versatile music star Nautyca has added ices on the new drill beat trend as he recruits top-notch young stars, Kofi Mole and Strongman, on this new jam “Apuutor”

Being accepted in his community as the real 1 Don not because of the personality but his contribution in using his talent to effect positive change in his community.



Nautyca is one of the most exciting talents staking a claim in the Ghana music scene.

By a good margin , music video of “Apuutor” is arguably the biggest drill song music video.



