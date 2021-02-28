0
Menu
Entertainment

Nautyca shocks fans as he drops 'Apuutor' featuring Kofi Mole And Strongman

Video Archive
Sun, 28 Feb 2021 Source: Zionfelix

No one saw it coming as the versatile music star Nautyca has added ices on the new drill beat trend as he recruits top-notch young stars, Kofi Mole and Strongman, on this new jam “Apuutor”

Being accepted in his community as the real 1 Don not because of the personality but his contribution in using his talent to effect positive change in his community.

Nautyca is one of the most exciting talents staking a claim in the Ghana music scene.

By a good margin , music video of “Apuutor” is arguably the biggest drill song music video.

Source: Zionfelix
Disclaimer