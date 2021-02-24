Nayas finally opens up on sleeping with Brother Sammy after Ernest Opoku

Actress Nayas

Kumawood actress, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as NAYAS 1 has debunked the dating rumour between her and multiple gospel award-winner Brother Sammy.

A section of Ghanaians attributed the beef and misunderstanding between two gospel musicians Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku to NAYAS, saying she dated the two colleagues.



Speaking to the issue for the first time on Kumasi-based Angel FM drive time show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable and monitored by MyNwsGh.com, NAYAS stated she has never set her eyes on even the boxer shorts the gospel artiste Brother Sammy.



“I have never dated Brother Sammy and there is nothing like dating between me and Brother Sammy. As for Ernest Opoku, he was my boyfriend but I see Brother Sammy as my brother,” Nayas explained.

According to Nayas, “When I was dating Ernest Opoku, he warned me not to tell my brother, his colleague Brother Sammy because he wants to hide our dating relationship from him. Ernest Opoku knows Brother Sammy is my best friend and I have taken him as my brother”.



Nayas commenting on her issues against Ernest Opoku said “I hold nothing against Ernest Opoku because I have forgiven him a long time. We planned to be together but things didn’t work out and it doesn’t mean we are enemies”.



She however appealed to Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku to settle their differences and come together to win souls for Christ through gospel music.