Ndwomtofuohene Nana Kwame Ampadu laid to rest at Obo Kwahu in Eastern Region

Legendary Highlife Musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu

A mammoth crowd gathered at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, October 8, 2022, to bid farewell to the Legendary Highlife Musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

A state funeral, attended by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was held in his honor at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, October 7, 2022, before his remains were conveyed to his Hometown at Obo Kwahu.



The funeral was attended by Ghanaians and other Nationals from all walks of life, who thronged the town to say goodbye to the man who is credited with more than 800 songs.



Popular individuals who were present at the funeral were Musicians Kojo Antwi, Oheneba Kissi, Great Ampong, Rex Omar and Diana Hopeson amongst others.



Nana Kwame Ampadu was born on the thirty first of March 1945. In 1963, he formed the African Brothers Band with Eddie Donkor as a co-founder.

During the latter part of his life, he went into full time Gospel Ministry, forming the Living with Christ Church.



Gospel musician, Great Ampong Eulogized him, as a man who lived Music.



Some members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) were also full of praise for the man who was christened, “Ndwomtofuohene”, to wit, King of Music.



Nana Kwame Ampadu left behind a wife, Mama Abigail and eleven children.