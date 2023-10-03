Near-naked DJ Azonto almost exposes private part on stage

DJ Azonto displaying on stage

Netizens have expressed discontent after chancing on a video of DJ Azonto putting up a strange performance on stage at an event.

Performing his ‘One Prayer’ song with LilWin, the controversial artiste was seen rolling on the floor and raising his legs, almost exposing his private parts.



In a bid to enact what looks like a deliverance session, Azonto, who was clad in a ladies’ bikini, laid on the floor, and LilWin’s hands were stretched towards him.



In other parts of the video, he was seen twerking vigorously as the crowd stood by and watched.



The comment section of the post captured on several blogs online, has since been flooded with disparaging comments from netizens who have condemned the act.



Netizens have lamented about DJ Azonto’s incessant habit of putting up strange public displays and rocking female outfits among others.



