Ned Nwoko shares photos of his estranged wife Laila

Ned Nwoko Bnsfm C.png Nigerian businessman, Ned Nwoko

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned businessman cum politician, Ned Nwoko has sparked conversation after posting adorable photos of his estranged wife Laila Charani and their children on social media.

The politician shared the picture on his Instagram page with the caption: "My beautiful babies."

Recall that on Laila's birthday, the politician took to his Instagram page to celebrate her.

Social media users had diverse reactions to Ned's post. While many cheered on what seemed to be Ned and Laila's reconciliation, others were able to insert Regina Daniels, his youngest wife into the drama.

See comments below:

crooner5930: "Regina, u cannot replace Laila . Her kids r her kids.????????????????"

nigesan_: "This pictures just made my night now I’m beginning to like Ned ????????????"

nigesan_: "regina.daniels and mama no go sleep tonight?"

emiliaakpabot: "You are finally doing right by your kids. Kudos."

divine_tinna: "Thank you Oga for reuniting your family you will win this election in Jesus christ name Amen and Amen we love Laila and her beautiful kids."

cebi_cake: "Finally cici regina.daniels don release daddy Ned phone back to Ned ????????thank God????????"

See posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Ned Nwoko (@princenednwoko)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Ned Nwoko (@princenednwoko)

Source: mynigeria.com
