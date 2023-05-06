Nee Oseye Ade thrills audience at GMA USA nominees jam

Abdul Razak Nii Olokwei Commodore also known as Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Source: Dorcas Abbedu-Kennedy, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Abdul Razak Nii Olokwei Commodore, also known as Nee Oseye Ade Leke, formed part of the tall list of musicians who graced the Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 nomination announcement event that took place in the USA.

Shortly after releasing scenic visuals for his latest single “Ootse Ntsui” to wit, ‘You’re breaking my heart’, the musician grabbed the nomination for the Highlife Artiste of the Year category for his outstanding works in the music calendar in the diaspora.



He faces tough competition with the likes of Ateaa Tina, Official Ebo, Mr Am Possible and Dreamz GH for the ultimate category - a fate he finds very slim but very positive in winning.



Meanwhile, Nee Oseye Ade has over the years contributed to the growth of Ga-Dangme music in the diaspora and is still working tirelessly to entertain patrons in Ghana and across the world.



The ‘Ootse Ntsu’ single, produced by SpankyBeatz, has received massive airplay locally and internationally and on various streaming platforms.

Nonetheless, Nii Oseye Ade Leke together with his prestigious band put up an outstanding performance at the Gadangme Music Festival in Accra last month.



Carving a niche for himself, his performance on “Shake Me” and “Call Am For Me” featuring singer Gasmilla was groundbreaking, putting patrons to their feet all night long.



He recently released a 4-track EP which includes Smile featuring King Jerry, Nowadays Girls featuring Nii Funny x Papa Tough Man, and Babalomia featuring Skrewface among others available on all digital platforms.



Nee Oseye Ade Leke is a versatile singer, songwriter and producer, who has been in the scene for over three decades and has contributed to popularizing Traditional African Music in the US.