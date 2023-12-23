Nee Oseye Adeleke releases official video for 'Now A Days Girl' featuring Papa Tough Man, Nii Funny

Highlife sensation, Nee Oseye Ade leke

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

Highlife sensation, Nee Oseye Ade leke, has unveiled the official music video for his hit single ‘Now A Days Girls,’ featuring Papa Tough Man and Nii Funny.

The captivating visuals bring the vibrant energy of the song to life, capturing the essence of contemporary African music and culture.



With its infectious rhythm and catchy lyrics, the song has become a fan favourite since its release.



The song celebrates the beauty and confidence of modern African women, highlighting their independence, strength, and resilience.



The collaboration between Nee Oseye Ade Leke, Papa Tough Man, and Nii Funny creates a dynamic and harmonious blend of musical styles, showcasing the diversity of African talent.



The official music video takes viewers on a journey through the vibrant streets and bustling of Africa.



The video features stunning visuals that showcase the beauty of the African landscape and the vibrant spirit of its people. The captivating choreography and energetic performances bring the lyrics to life, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already infectious track.

Nee Oseye Ade Leke, Papa Tough Man, and Nii Funny deliver powerful performances that embody the essence of the song.



Their chemistry on screen is evident, as they engage in playful banter and charismatic dance moves that keep viewers entertained throughout the video.



The release of the official music video was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans and music enthusiasts alike. Now A Days Girls continues to gain popularity, solidifying Nee Oseye Ade Leke's position as a star in the highlife music scene.



The song's message of empowerment and celebration of African women has resonated with audiences worldwide, making it a global anthem of pride and unity.



The talented artiste has also unveiled a new single, titled ‘WHY’, available on all streaming platforms.



The track follows the release of the music video for his previous single, Nowadays girls, which garnered significant attention and appreciation.