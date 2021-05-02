Netflix has flagged 'Slay' movie but we’II still sue - Bullet threatens

Wendy Shay's manager, Bullet has established that Netflix has flagged Nollywood blockbuster movie 'Slay' for using his artiste's song without prior consent.
According to Bullet, Netflix pulled down the movie after they issued series of threats on social media concerning the 'illegal act'
The movie which was produced by Nigerian filmmaker Elvis Chucks has Wendy Shay's ‘All For You’ featured in it.
Touching on the issue further, the Ruftown Records CEO said music is an intellectual property and as such, people who wish to use them for commercial purposes must pay for it.
He said musicians are poor because people use their intellectual property without any form of consent.
He disclosed further that the team has asked their lawyers to deal with the matter.
Bullet added that they have established enough evidence to prove that indeed the producers used their intellectual property without permission.
‘Slay’ was premiered on Netflix on Monday, April 26.
The movie features the likes of Ramsey Noah, Kalybos, Bismark Odoi, Amanda Dupont, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube among others.
