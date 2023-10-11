Netizens flood Chioma's Instagram page amid childbirth rumours

Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

A pastor who predicted that Davido and his wife, Chioma, would birth twins after the death of their son, Ifeanyi, is making rounds on social media.

On Tuesday, October 10, netizens were excited after hearing that Davido and Chioma reportedly welcomed a set of twins in the United States.



This comes months after the couple lost their son, Ifeanyi in October 2022, at their Banana Island, Lagos residence.



Confirming the news on Twitter, Music executive, Ovie wrote; “Confirmed. Davido and Chioma. Double blessings.”



The couple, however, is yet to break the news on social media.

In the heat of the excitement, an old post from October 2022, in which the pastor prophesied the birth of the twins resurfaced.



The pastor with the name Gospel Agochukwu wrote; "God told me Ifeanyi is dead but He can give Chioma twins in her next child birth. Ifeanyi cannot come back to life. This is their time to make things right. He is the God of restoration. My condolences to the family of David Adeleke.



